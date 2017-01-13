Man charged in Bridgewater home invasion brought back to Conn.

(WTNH) — The New York man arrested for the summer home invasion in Bridgewater has been brought back to Connecticut.

Just before 4 a.m. on August 4, 2016, Connecticut State Police Troopers were called to a home on Main Street in Bridgewater after a man had been shot during a home invasion. The victim, 64-year-old Victor P. Compe, was taken to Danbury Hospital for treatment.

While searching for the suspect, police recovered three stolen vehicles. Two of the vehicles were found in Waterbury; a black BMW stolen out of Middletown, NY and a Ford van stolen out of Bridgewater. A Subaru Forrester recovered in Bridgewater was reported stolen out of Millerton, NY.

The suspect, eventually identified as 20-year-old Dustin Holst-Grubbe, of Millerton, NY was being held in a New York State Police barracks after turning himself in on burglary charges.

On Friday, Holst-Grubbe was extradited to Troop L in Litchfield where he is facing the following charges: home invasion, assault of an elderly person, assault with a deadly weapon, stealing a firearm, burglary first and third-degree, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, larceny and credit card theft.