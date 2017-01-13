Milford police: Hallucinogenic mushrooms, marijuana found during traffic stop

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hallucinogenic mushrooms and marijuana were found in a Milford woman’s car during a traffic stop Thursday, police say.

Police say they stopped 22-year-old Allison Hotz for speeding Thursday morning on Pond Point Avenue near Baxter Lane. They found her to be in possession of marijuana, hallucinogenic mushrooms, and drug paraphernalia.

The Merwin Avenue woman is charged with possession of a hallucinogen, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on a promise to appear in court on February 7.