New Haven union workers urge city to keep needle exchange program

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Friday afternoon, union workers from the City of New Haven will hold a news conference urging the city to reconsider its plan to end the needle exchange program after nearly three decades.

Those taking part in today’s news conference say the city is being deprived of “life saving services”, but the city tells News 8 there was a reason for all of this.

If you’re not familiar with the needle exchange program, it basically provided intravenous drug users with clean needles. The goal was to cut down on HIV, Hepatitis-C, and other infections among people who inject drugs.

New Haven was one of the first cities in the country to adopt this program, 26 years ago. Officials in New Haven say the city is not equipped to handle this anymore, after new mandates came down from the State Department of Health. Those mandates involve mental health services and substance abuse counseling.

Not to mention, the syringe exchange was restricted in the hours it could work.

So the city stopped the program at the end of 2016, just a couple weeks ago; but it doesn’t mean that service is no longer available.

The Yale School of Medicine operates a community health van that’s picking up where the city left off.

Cherlyn Poindexter, President of Local 3144. the union taking part in today’s news conference, said that they can not believe the city would abandon this program.

We think it’s unconscionable for the city of new haven to retreat from its historical obligation to run syringe exchange services, especially in light of the opioid crisis currently experienced in this city and in the state.”

Workers who were laid off from the syringe program will be on hand to speak at the news conference, scheduled for 1:00 p.m. outside of City Hall in New Haven.