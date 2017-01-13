Newington Police Arrest Man for Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident

By Published:
Jake Ciccaglione (Photo provided by Newington police)
Jake Ciccaglione (Photo provided by Newington police)

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Newington Police arrested Jake Ciccaglione on an active arrest warrant from 10/19/16 for his involvement in a fatal motor vehicle accident on Webster Street in Newington. Lab results show that Ciccaglione was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when he his another vehicle head on. The driver of the other car, Theresa Castagna died from the crash.

Ciccaglione is being charged with 2nd Degree Manslaughter, and Driving Under the Influence. He was released on $100,000 bond and is expected to appear in New Britain Superior Court on 1/27/17.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s