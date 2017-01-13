Newington Police Arrest Man for Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Newington Police arrested Jake Ciccaglione on an active arrest warrant from 10/19/16 for his involvement in a fatal motor vehicle accident on Webster Street in Newington. Lab results show that Ciccaglione was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when he his another vehicle head on. The driver of the other car, Theresa Castagna died from the crash.

Ciccaglione is being charged with 2nd Degree Manslaughter, and Driving Under the Influence. He was released on $100,000 bond and is expected to appear in New Britain Superior Court on 1/27/17.