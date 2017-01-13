Newington woman charged with DUI in fatal crash found dead

NEWINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Police say a woman charged with driving under the influence in a fatal crash last year has been found dead in her Newington home.

Chief Stephen Clark says 34-year-old Katell Gunning was declared dead on Wednesday.

The medical examiner’s office says further study is necessary to determine exactly what caused Gunning’s death.

Gunning had been restricted to her home since she was arrested in October.

Police say Gunning admitted to using cocaine and about 10 bags of heroin hours before crashing an SUV into the back of a pickup truck on Interstate 91 in Windsor Locks. The truck rolled and struck a guardrail, killing 46-year-old Kevin Dutra of Colchester.

Police say Gunning subsequently drove to a Wal-Mart store in East Windsor.

