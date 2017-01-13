No injuries in Hartford school bus crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was hurt after a car slid underneath the back of a bus along Interstate 84 in Hartford Friday morning.

Just after 7:00 a.m., Connecticut State Police responded to Interstate 84 eastbound near Exit 48 on a report of an accident involving a school bus. Troopers tell News 8 the crash was very minor, and no one was hurt.

The crash has created some traffic congestion between exits 43 and 48. Police have closed off the right and center lanes to clear the crash, leaving only the left lane getting by.

Drivers should expect heavier than normal delays heading into the capitol city Friday morning.