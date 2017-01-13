Oxford man accused of running over girlfriend and another man, then going to bar

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – An Oxford man is facing a list of charges after police say hit hit his girlfriend and another man with his car on purpose, and then went into a bar and had drinks and played video games. One of the people hit by the car died. Police are holding Stefan Scerba on $3 million dollars bond on a number of charges including felony murder. Police say Scerba and his girlfriend were helping Alford Crane with a car problem Wednesday night. There was an argument. Witnesses say Scerba pulled a gun, then jumped into his car and hit both of them with it. Crane was killed. The girlfriend was hurt.
