PD: 5 arrested in Plainfield narcotics bust

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Five people have been arrested following a Plainfield police investigation into narcotics sales.

On Friday afternoon, Plainfield police executed a search and seizure warrant at 4 Sixth Street after a long investigation into narcotics sales. While executing the warrant, police say they found a seven-year-old in the home.

Police arrested 30-year-old Stephan Valcin, 31-year-old James Wells and 33-year-old Crystal Tworzydlo, all of 4 Sixth Street. All three are facing numerous charges including possession of narcotics and risk of injury to a minor. All three were placed on $20,000 bonds and are due in court on January 30.

While searching the apartment, police say 39-year-old David Colon, who was known to be involved in narcotics activity, drove by. He was stopped and was found to be in possession of six grams of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. His passenger, 31-year-old Ryan Studley was also arrested for three counts of failure to appear, one of which police say stemmed from a prior narcotics arrest. Both were placed on $10,000 bonds.

Plainfield police are urging all residents to report any suspicious and/or narcotic-related activity to the anonymous tip line at (860)564-0765.