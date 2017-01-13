Pet of the Week: Hilary

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a loving 4-year-old domestic short-haired cat named Hilary.

According to the staff at the New Haven Animal Shelter, Hilary has stepped up to become a loving and sweet foster mother to some of the homeless kittens at the shelter. She’s got a lot of love to give, and would be a great cat for any family.

For more information on Hilary, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.