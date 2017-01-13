PETA offering reward to catch person who abandoned dog in East Haven

Related Coverage East Haven dog found left in cage outside

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, PETA, has offered a reward for information that will help catch the person responsible for abandoning a dog next trash cans in East Haven on Tuesday.

On Friday afternoon, PETA announced they are offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for leaving the Pit Bull, now named Charlie, inside of a wire crate beside trash cans on Coe Avenue Tuesday.

“It was probably 10 to 12° outside and it was very cold and the dog is very skinny. He was shivering,” said Animal Control Officer Sean Godejohn.

When East Haven officials found Charlie, the temperature was around ten degrees. Charlie had no food, water, or protection form the elements.

“This poor dog was dumped beside trash cans like a piece of garbage and left to starve or freeze to death,” says PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA urges anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately so that whoever abandoned him can be held accountable.”

Charlie is now recovering at the East Haven Animal Shelter. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the East Haven Animal Shelter at 203-468-3249.