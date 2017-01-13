Quiet and cool weekend in CT, major ice storm in the Midwest

After record warmth for a couple of days along the Shoreline, typically cold January weather is returning to Connecticut for the start of the weekend. The high reached 56° in Bridgeport late Thursday night. That was enough to tie the record high set in 1995 and 2005. It was still pretty mild during the day, but colder weather rides in tonight on a northwest breeze. It will be close to 20° by dawn.

Saturday looks like a mostly cloudy and seasonably cold day. Highs will be between 30-35°, just a bit below normal. A storm passing well south of Connecticut may bring a few flurries Saturday evening, but do not expect anything more than that. Sunday looks brighter with highs 35-40°. Mild weather returns next week, and rain is likely in the midweek. Read more about that here.

Our weather is quiet, but that’s not the case in other parts of the country. The West Coast has been lashed by a series of storms bringing torrential rain and feet of snow. Mammoth Mountain in California received 142″ of snow in the first 12 days of the month! A storm will take aim at the Midwest this weekend, and it will not be snow or rain that causes all the problems. Instead, it will be freezing rain that paralyzes part of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri. The ice storm is likely to be so bad that the NFL moved the start time for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs playoff game from 1 pm to 8:20 pm on Sunday.

Freezing rain is rain that falls into sub-freezing air and freezes on contact with many surfaces like roads, branches, power lines. It looks pretty, but ice accretion can lead to treacherous travel and downed trees and power lines. If the ice storm is as bad as feared, some places could be without power for days or weeks.

