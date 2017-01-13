Report It Recap: January 13, 2017

(WTNH) — Over the past week those rulers and tape measures came out in full force. To measure all the snow that fell throughout the state. It all started last Friday during the morning commute. Some places saw a dusting. Others an inch or two. Then the calm before the storm. The next one on Saturday. Bringing the first significant snow fall of 2017. Especially along parts of the shoreline. One picture captured the mess on the roads, especially along route 15 in Orange. Many of you stayed indoors to watch News 8.

Others ventured outside and had some fun. The weather was for the birds, like the three that one viewers spotted, perched on a tree branch. Other animals didn’t mind being out in the elements either.

Sharon sent in a close-up of a pile of snow. You can actually see some of the individual snowflakes.

The holidays are over, but some of your lights are still shining bright. The snow was perfect for a sleigh ride.

During the storm Jenna and Chris from Hamden got married. They are now Mr. & Mrs. Bowen. Congrats to the couple.

After all was said and done the sun eventually made it’s way out — giving way to blue skies the next day. And some beautiful scenery. Like one shot of horses running wild in Guilford. Of course, there was plenty of shoveling as well.

Keep sending us those pictures!