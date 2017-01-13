Body of missing Sterling teen found

Todd Allen (Image courtesy of the Allen family)
Todd Allen (Image courtesy of the Allen family)

STERLING, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating after the body of the missing Sterling teen was discovered Friday.

Connecticut State Police confirm to News 8 that the body of 18-year-old Todd “TJ” Allen has been found in Sterling.

Police have an active crime scene on Laiho Road, but it is unclear if that is where the body was found. Detectives say they are in the process of recovering Allen’s remains.

According to police, they have identified a person of interest in the case, however no arrests have been made.

Allen had been missing since he left his house on a dirtbike on the afternoon of Monday, December 26th. He was believed to have become injured after crashing his bike.

