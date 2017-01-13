Body of missing Sterling teen found

STERLING, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating after the body of the missing Sterling teen was discovered Friday.

Connecticut State Police confirm to News 8 that the body of 18-year-old Todd “TJ” Allen has been found in Sterling.

Police have an active crime scene on Laiho Road, but it is unclear if that is where the body was found. Detectives say they are in the process of recovering Allen’s remains.

According to police, they have identified a person of interest in the case, however no arrests have been made.

Family member says one of Todd’s high school friends brought police to his body. He is the person of interest #ToddAllen — tina detelj (@tinadetelj) January 13, 2017

Allen had been missing since he left his house on a dirtbike on the afternoon of Monday, December 26th. He was believed to have become injured after crashing his bike.