Suspect leads police to body of missing Sterling teen

STERLING, Conn. (WTNH) — The Sterling teen missing for almost three weeks has been found dead. State police have now arrested another teen for his murder.

Todd “TJ” Allen was last seen the day after Christmas when he went for a ride on his dirt bike. The community came together to search for him when he never returned home. State police are now investigating his murder.

Their person of interest, 19-year-old Kevin Weismore, is now their suspect. Allen’s body was found in the woods near Weismore’s home.

“That person of interest did provide information as to a location of Todd Allen who was reported as deceased at this time,” said Connecticut State Police Trooper Kelly Grant.

Weismore has no criminal history. Allen’s mother, Christina Moses, knows him. He and Allen went to high school together.

“I never liked him. I just never liked him,” said Moses.

Police checked Allen’s Facebook account and found messages between him and Weismore. According to the affidavit, they had planned to meet the day Allen disappeared so Allen could buy 3.5 ounces of marijuana. Weismore told police Allen pointed a gun at him, and that he then grabbed his knife.

“I can tell you Mr. Allen was found with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds,” said Grant.

Weismore told police he was not under the influence of drugs at the time. He also told police where he had thrown the gun in the woods, but police never found it. Moses says she was pretty sure her son did not have a gun.

“The two boys’ lives just ended – not only TJ’s but the one that took his life,” said Moses.

Weismore has been cooperating with police. The affidavit says he told police, “…at this point I could tell he was dead. I grabbed TJ’s black helmet and his black backpack and I brought them to a well.”

The case is not over yet, however.

“Detectives do continue the investigation,” said Grant. “Just because they have one person doesn’t mean this is where they stop.”

Weismore is charged with murder and tampering with evidence. He’s being held on a one million dollar bond. He’s expected in court on Tuesday.