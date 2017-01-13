This Weekend’s Martin Luther King Jr. Celebrations in Waterbury

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This Monday the United States celebrates the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. All weekend long up to Monday, the Concern Black Clergy Counsel in Waterbury celebrate the holiday with performances and events.

“It’s an opportunity just for us to come together reflect and remember the life and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther Kid,” said Reverend Rodney Wade, “His legacy speaks to unity, community, and self-sufficiency.”

Celebrations include a “Youth Explosion” at the Waterbury Career Academy on Saturday morning. Saturday evening a gala and music event featuring flutist Sherry Winston.

Register and learn more by head to www.cbccw.org