Thousands of Flint homes could get new faucets

In a March 21, 2016 photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. Flint residents who've grown accustomed to using bottled water and avoiding the faucet are now getting new instructions: Use more tap water. The conundrum is that city residents aren't running enough water to rid the system of toxic lead. People aren't showering as much, are afraid to drink tap water even with faucet filters, and don't want to pay high water bills to run water they're not using. But that's slowing efforts to clean out lead deposits and effectively recoat the pipes and plumbing to make them safe again. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan says it has money to replace faucets in as many as 4,000 Flint homes.

The state says brass faucets and other brass components can contribute to lead in drinking water. The state plans to target Flint homes that still are showing high lead levels, despite improvements in water quality elsewhere in the city.

Homes that qualify will have one kitchen faucet and one bathroom faucet replaced. Some plumbing will also be replaced. Nick Lyon, head of Michigan’s health department, says it’s a “vital step” in helping residents.

Flint is recovering from a water supply that wasn’t treated to reduce corrosion. As a result, lead leached from old pipes. The system is improving, but filtered water or bottled water still is strongly recommended.

