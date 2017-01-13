TSA finds record number of firearms

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Agents with the Transportation Security Administration were busy last year, detecting almost 34-hundred firearms in carry-on bags at airport checkpoints across the nation.

That averages out to about nine per day, a twenty eight percent increase over the prior year. More than eighty percent of the firearms confiscated where loaded when spotted by agents.

The agency says the top five airports in terms of guns being detected were in Atlanta, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Phoenix and Denver respectively.