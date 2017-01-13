TSA finds record number of firearms

By Published: Updated:
[Photo courtesey: TSA] This handgun was detected by TSA officers at LaGuardia Airport checkpoint on Thursday, April 28.
[Photo courtesey: TSA] This handgun was detected by TSA officers at LaGuardia Airport checkpoint on Thursday, April 28.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Agents with the Transportation Security Administration were busy last year, detecting almost 34-hundred firearms in carry-on bags at airport checkpoints across the nation.

That averages out to about nine per day, a twenty eight percent increase over the prior year. More than eighty percent of the firearms confiscated where loaded when spotted by agents.

The agency says the top five airports in terms of guns being detected were in Atlanta, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Phoenix and Denver respectively.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s