Waterbury Firefighters give schools kids new coats

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Having a warm coat is something a lot of people take for granted during the winter.

Friday, Waterbury Firefighters gave out new coats to students at Driggs Elementary School. The department worked closely with administrators and parents on the project. Keeping kids warm also helps with another problem at school during the winter.

“The school is trying to battle chronic absenteeism. And one of the reasons a lot of students are absent is because they don’t have warm coats to get to school. So it is going to help us chip at at the problem of chronic absenteeism,” said Principal Michael Theriault.

There were a lot of smiling faces at the school Friday. This is the fourth straight year the Waterbury Fire Department has done this.