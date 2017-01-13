West Hartford police investigating after shots fired

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police are searching a neighborhood after an officer heard shots fired early Friday morning.

Around 12:50 a.m., an officer was conducting a routine patrol in the area when the sound of gunfire was heard. The officer responded to Farmington Avenue in the area of Trout Brook Drive, and began searching the area.

Originally, police believe the shots may have been fired between Trout Brook Drive and Dover Road. Officers have since narrowed their investigation by one block. Farmington Avenue remains closed between Trout Brook Drive and Robin Road while officers continue their investigation.

If you witnessed these shots being fired, or have any information that could help West Hartford officers in their investigation, you’re asked to call West Hartford police at 860-523-5203.