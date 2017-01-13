What’s Brewing: Very Superstitious on Friday the 13th

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – On today’s What’s Brewing, Teresa and Ryan chat about the top superstitions on Friday the 13th

Speaking of spooky, Facebook recently posted some unusual job availabilities at their new ominous location, “Building 8.” Check out the video above to learn more.

Ryan cruises Connecticut at the Litchfield Distillery. Check out the full segment here: Cruisin’ Connecticut – Local Libation at the Litchfield Distillery

Today Connecticut’s newest “Kid Governor” will be sworn in. Milford resident and 5th grader Jessica Brocksom won on her platform to combact animal cruelty. Learn more by heading to Connecticut’s “Kid Governor” to be sworn in Friday 

 

