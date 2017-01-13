Where you live could impact how long you live

(ABC News) – A bustling metropolis, the quiet countryside, a small town, where Americans make their homes can be an accident of birth or a long-held dream.

But where you live is more than just geography, it could be about your health, too.

The CDC released a new study showing that those who live in cities are likely to live longer and less likely to die from preventable causes.

Looking at the past 15 years, researchers found that those not living in cities had higher death rates for the top five causes of death, heart disease, cancer, accidental injury, chronic lower respiratory disease and stroke.

And those who died of these diseases, a higher portion could have been prevented by lifestyle changes.

Researchers point to poorer physical and mental health, higher rates of cigarette smoking and obesity, and less access to quality health care outside city limits.

Interventions promoting healthy behaviors and improving preventive care can change these numbers, because zip code should not dictate your health destiny.

