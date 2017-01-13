Yale University and UNITE HERE Locals 35 & 34 reach tentative deal

Yale University
- FILE - Yale University (WTNH)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Yale University has reached a tentative deal on contract negotiations with UNITE HERE Locals 35 and 34. The unions represent service, maintenance, clerical and technical workers at Yale. The unions plan to present the agreement to their members for a ratification vote on January 18.

Both sides agree the tentative deal will maintain good jobs for current and future workers at the university. Local 35 UNITE HERE President Bob Proto, stated, “once again, working hard and listening to each other has led to a very good agreement.” Mike Peel, Yale’s Vice President for Human Resource and Administration, added, “we are extermely grateful to all of the university and union leaders who worked so hard and so creatively over the past 12 months to reach the tentative new labor agreements.”

Details of the agreement will be released pending ratification by the members of the unions.

