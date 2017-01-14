Connecticut lawmakers plan rally to save health care law

A woman walks into the Access Health CT storefront in New Haven, March 25, 2014. (WTNH / Jeff Bailey)
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation are holding a rally to save the Affordable Care Act.

Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are scheduled to join Democratic Reps. Rosa DeLauro, Joe Courtney and Elizabeth Esty Sunday on the steps of the Connecticut state Capitol in Hartford. The rally is slated to begin at 1 p.m.

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Friday approved a measure that prevents Senate Democrats from derailing a future bill that would annul and reshape the 2010 law.

Meanwhile, Connecticut residents continue to sign up for coverage under the ACA using the state’s insurance marketplace, Access Health CT. Jim Wadleigh, the organization’s CEO, says 105,313 people were enrolled for 2017 coverage as of Jan. 12. More than 7,800 have enrolled for coverage beginning Feb. 1.

