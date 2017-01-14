Mild weather returns to CT next week

A burst of snow put a fresh coating on the ground in the southern Connecticut counties Saturday evening. It will not be staying around for very long because another warm-up is in the forecast for next week.

Sunshine returns on Sunday. It will be in the 20s early in the day, and in the mid to upper 30s during the afternoon. Expect a 5-10 mph northwest breeze. Sunday night looks clear and cold, with lows in the teens to low 20s. MLK Day will be mostly sunny and seasonably mild. Expect highs in the low 40s.

Dry weather lasts through Tuesday morning as clouds increase. Rain showers are possible at the Shoreline Tuesday afternoon as a storm system moves through the Great Lakes. With the center of the storm that far to our west, CT will be on the mild side of it, but the precipitation may start as snow/mix inland Tuesday evening with a minor accumulation possible. Expect rain showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Skies will likely dry Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s.

The normal high is in the mid 30s next week, so several days in the 40s to near 50 are unseasonably warm. It will be in that ballpark Thursday into next weekend. Right now, it looks like dry skies from Thursday through next weekend. Highs are likely to be at least in the 40s every day, and it may reach the 50s for a day or two.

If you’re waiting on a return to winter, there are signs that the pattern will turn colder at the end of the month into February.