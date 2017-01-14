PD: Shelton man jumps to his death trying to escape fire

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire investigators are trying to figure out what sparked flames at a Shelton building that lead to one man’s death.

Shelton police say the flames sparked at 33 Hull Street early Saturday morning. Officers say the man was trying to escape the flames, jumped out of a window, and did not survive the fall. There was heavy damage done to the 3rd floor of the building.

Police have not identified the man who died.

Crew worked to put out the flames. Now, investigators are trying to piece together what caused the fire.

