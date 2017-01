GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Glastonbury police say they are investigating an untimely death.

Police say they are working with Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crimes Squad to investigate an untimely death on private property on Candlewood Road Saturday. Police are calling the death suspicious.

According to Glastonbury police, there is no danger to the public.

No additional information was available.

News 8 will update this story as we receive further details from police.