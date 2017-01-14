Protecting your dog during the winter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Keeping our dogs warm during the freezing winter months frostbite, hypothermia and even death are real dangers to your dog as the snow piles up. Richard and Vicki Horowitz with the Bark Busters stopped by our station to talk about how to protect our animals.

The Bark Busters while many dogs with proper shelter can be safe in outside temperatures down to 20 degrees Fahrenheit, puppies, smaller dogs and older dogs should not be left outdoors when temperatures fall below 40 degrees. A short haired dog can quickly become chilled after leaving a warm house, so dress him in a sweater before heading outside. Older, arthritic dogs should not be left outdoors under any circumstances. Escort the older dog outside for toileting. If the yard has snow or ice, use a leash since he can easily slip and hurt himself. In all cases don’t leave your pet in a vehicle during cold weather. A car in winter is like a refrigerator, holding in the cold and possibly causing the dog to freeze to death.

Frostbite occurs when a dog’s ears, paws or tail get cold enough that ice crystals form in the tissue and causes damage. If you think your dog has frostbite, bring the dog into a warm area and soak the affected areas with warm water for about 20 minutes.

Hypothermia, which occurs when the dog’s body temperature goes below normal as a result of prolonged exposure to cold temperatures, is another very real danger during the cold winter months. Symptoms of hypothermia typically include shivering, lethargy, a low heart rate, slow breathing and unresponsiveness. If you notice any of these symptoms, warm the dog immediately.

Nutritional needs. Like humans, a dog’s internal system works extra hard in the cold to maintain appropriate body temperatures. As such, he needs extra fuel to burn and generate heat. Also, remember to provide plenty of fresh drinking water and keep it from freezing. It is just as easy to get dehydrated in the winter as it is in the summer if proper amounts of water are not consumed.

