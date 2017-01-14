Sterling community holds vigil to remember TJ Allen

STERLING, Conn. (WTNH) — Family, friends and members of the community are gathering in Sterling Saturday night to remember Todd “TJ” Allen.

His body was found yesterday, three weeks after he went missing. A former classmate, 19-year-old Kevin Weismore, admitted to killing him. Allen was last seen the day after Christmas when he went for a ride on his dirt bike.

The community came together in the following days and weeks to search for him.

Friday, police arrested Weismore, charging him with murder and tampering with evidence.

Everyone attending the vigil is being asked to wear tie dye, something that Allen liked.

The community is coming together to help Allen’s parents pay for his funeral expenses.

