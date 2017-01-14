Why Warmth Comes in Winter Rains

First off, what a wacky forecast we have seen the last handful of weeks. A lot of up and down temps since 2017 has started. In fact, we’ve seen rain the last two weeks in a row on Wednesday…we’re looking at it again for this Wednesday, but what comes with it again is…you guessed it…mild temperatures! So why does this keep happening? While it doesn’t always happen, whenever a storm moves to our north, we often see two rounds of rain.

Round 1 of rain, which often starts as snow/mix changing over to rain comes with the warm front. This usually starts with winds out of the northwest, which is a colder wind direction. You often see high clouds that lower and thicken up. Warm fronts often time “over-perform” because on the back side of this front is usually warmer air containing more moisture. With this often comes some fog and steady rain.

So rain moves through and the we see our winds shifting and often coming out of the southwest or south. This portion of the storm is called the “warm sector” where our temps get mild. The problem with this area of a storm is that if we’re anywhere near the center of the storm, we usually see lots of clouds. That’s what makes our temperature forecast so tough when it’s a very hot summer day, because a little bit of sun goes a long way.

That’s what makes the case of last week and this so weird, because usually after we see this warm-up, by the next day or so we see a cold front move through that gives us a cool down. This time around, expect temps 10 degrees above average heading into next weekend.

If you’re hoping for more winter, trust me…it’ll return. CLICK HERE for info on how February might bring lots of winter back.