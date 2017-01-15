Car found submerged in icy Milford pond

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Milford police are investigating after they found a car submerged in an icy pond Sunday afternoon.

Police say at around 2 p.m., firefighters responded to a car that was submerged in a pond behind a residence on Tomahawk Lane. The Milford Fire Department Dive Team searched the car but found nothing inside.

A heavy duty wrecker pulled the vehicle to dry land and the trunk was checked as a precaution. Divers also re-entered the water to search for any potential victims but the area was cleared.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

