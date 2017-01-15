Barnum Museum continues to preserve circus history despite show ending

FILE - In this March 19, 2015, file photo, elephants walk during a performance of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, in Washington. Ringling Bros. is scheduled to hold its final elephant show during a performance Sunday night, May 1, 2016, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– The “Ringling Brothers Barnum And Bailey Circus” is coming to a close but the Barnum Museum in Bridgeport is still preserving its history.

Connecticut has a connection to the circus all thanks to P.T. Barnum, who lived in Bridgeport. In fact, that’s where you’ll find a museum which highlights the happenings of the “greatest show on earth.” The museum is filled with information about the circus. There are artifacts and many of Barnum’s belongings.

News 8 spoke with the executive director about the circus. She says it’s something that families have been enjoying for generations. She was shocked to learn that the “greatest show on earth” would be no more. But she says the history of the circus is still relevant today.

“It makes the Barnum museum here in Bridgeport even more important because now we are the stewards. We are the preservers of this remarkable history, all of Barnum’s history, the circus, the American museum and beyond,” said Kathleen Maher, The Barnum Museum, Executive Director.

Despite the end of the show, the museum is still expanding. It will have new exhibits opening in the next few years.

