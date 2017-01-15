Clinton man arrested for allegedly breaking into homes while drunk

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Police say a 23-year-old Clinton man was drunk when he broke into two homes early Sunday morning.

At around 12:38 a.m., police responded to a home on Brush Hill Road after a 911 caller reported that she had been woken up by an unknown male inside of her home. The caller confronted the male before he fled prior to police arrival.

Police then canvassed the area with the help of the Guilford police canine and tracked the suspect to an adjacent neighborhood on Carriage Drive.

At around 1:45 a.m., police received a second 911 from a resident of Carriage Drive, who reported that someone was inside his home in the basement/garage. Officers were already in the area and were able to locate the suspect as he was exiting the home through a broken garage door window.

The suspect, later identified as Samuel Schultz, was found to be possession of a large capacity carry bag which contained several bottles of alcohol that he was attempting to steal from the home. Police say he was also highly intoxicated at the time.

Schultz was taken into custody without incident and charged with burglary, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and larceny. Schultz was held on $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court January 17th.