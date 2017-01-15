Driver arrested, passengers seriously hurt in Manchester crash

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– A 23-year-old man was arrested on DUI charges after crashing into a pole in Manchester Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to a crash in front of 482 West Middle Turnpike after a 2009 Honda Accord collided into a utility pole. Both the front seat passenger and back seat passenger were seriously injured and taken to Hartford Hospital by ambulance where they remain in critical condition. Police say neither was wearing a seat belt. The victim’s identities are being withheld pending family notification.

The driver of the car, identified as Jaylen Tylon Glover, of Manchester, sustained a minor arm injury. Police say he failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for DUI and operating with a suspended license, but additional charges are likely. Glover is scheduled to appear in court on January 30th.

West Middle Turnpike between Green Manor Road and Adams Street was closed for several hours for the investigation and while utility companies replaced the pole. The preliminary investigation suggests alcohol was a factor in the cause of the collision.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at 860-533-8620.