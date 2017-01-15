Firefighters battle house fire in Wethersfield

By Published:
Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department Facebook
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire that broke out in a Wethersfield home Sunday morning.

Fire officials say crews responded to 605 Nott Street around 3:14 a.m. for the report of a structure fire in a single family home. Firefighters say upon arrival, they found heavy fire and dense smoke throughout the house.

Firefighters say they had to battle the blaze from the outside by cutting through the exterior to attack the fire that was in the walls and concealed spaces of the house.

Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department Facebook
There was no one home at the time of the fire and all occupants and pets are safe. There were also no firefighter injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

