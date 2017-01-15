Hundreds gather for “Love March” in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior

WTNH.com Staff Published:
love-march

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Hundreds gathered in the Elm City Sunday to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

For 47 years, people have walked together in the “Love March.” It starts with a service and then those taking part in it all take to the streets, starting at the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church on Lawrence Street.

The march is held on January 15th every year for one very important reason.

“One of the things we most certainly want to remember is that as his birthday is on January 15th every year. We march on January 15th. People get mixed up with the fact that the holiday is on the third Monday of the month. But his birthday is on the 15th and that keeps his place in history,” said Rev Anthony Hargett, New Haven.

Events are also planned for Monday in many communities throughout the state, including New London, Waterbury and Meriden.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s