Hundreds gather for “Love March” in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Hundreds gathered in the Elm City Sunday to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

For 47 years, people have walked together in the “Love March.” It starts with a service and then those taking part in it all take to the streets, starting at the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church on Lawrence Street.

The march is held on January 15th every year for one very important reason.

“One of the things we most certainly want to remember is that as his birthday is on January 15th every year. We march on January 15th. People get mixed up with the fact that the holiday is on the third Monday of the month. But his birthday is on the 15th and that keeps his place in history,” said Rev Anthony Hargett, New Haven.

Events are also planned for Monday in many communities throughout the state, including New London, Waterbury and Meriden.