Man rescued from sinking car in Kent

KENT, Conn. (WTNH)– A Massachusetts man was rescued after his car ended up in the Housatonic River in Kent Saturday night.

Just before 11 p.m., firefighters responded to the area of Macedonia Road for a vehicle in the river. Police say the driver, Brian Zingwe was operating his black Toyota Camry when it ran off the roadway and into the river.

Zingwe then jumped onto the hood of the car as it started to sink. The Goshen Fire Department’s Dive Team was able to remove Zingwe from his car.

Zingwe was not injured but taken to the hospital for an evaluation. The crash remains under investigation.