SC teen abducted as a Florida newborn meets birth parents

Associated Press logo By Published:
newborn-kidnapped

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — An 18-year-old South Carolina woman abducted from a Florida hospital hours after her birth is meeting her biological family for the first time.

Multiple media organizations report that Kamiyah Mobley met her birth parents on Saturday at the police department in Walterboro, the city 50 miles west of Charleston where she was raised under a false name.

Related: Police: Woman kidnapped as newborn 18 years ago is alive

Craig Aiken said after the 45-minute meeting he is still in shock about suddenly being reunited with his long-lost daughter, but their first meeting couldn’t have gone better.

Mobley was only eight hours old when she was taken from a Jacksonville, Florida, hospital by a woman posing as a nurse. Police this week charged 51-year-old Gloria Williams of Walterboro with kidnapping and will be extradited to Florida to face charges.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s