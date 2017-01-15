Scientists: Possible new evidence in D.B. Cooper case

Associated Press logo By Published:
FILE--This undated artist' sketch shows the skyjacker known as D.B. Cooper from recollections of the passengers and crew of a Northwest Airlines jet he hijacked between Portland and Seattle on Thanksgiving eve in 1971. The FBI says it's no longer actively investigating the unsolved mystery of D.B. Cooper. The bureau announced it's "exhaustively reviewed all credible leads" during its 45-year investigation. (AP-Photo, file)
FILE--This undated artist' sketch shows the skyjacker known as D.B. Cooper from recollections of the passengers and crew of a Northwest Airlines jet he hijacked between Portland and Seattle on Thanksgiving eve in 1971. The FBI says it's no longer actively investigating the unsolved mystery of D.B. Cooper. The bureau announced it's "exhaustively reviewed all credible leads" during its 45-year investigation. (AP-Photo, file)

SEATTLE (AP) — Amateur scientists chosen by the Seattle FBI to search for clues in the mystery of the skyjacker known as D.B. Cooper may have found new evidence.

KING-TV reports a team has been analyzing particles taken from a clip-on tie left by Cooper after he hijacked a passenger jet in 1971 and then vanished out the back wearing a parachute and pack with $200,000.

An electron microscope located over 100,000 particles including Cerium, Strontium Sulfide and pure titanium. Lead researcher Tom Kaye says the elements could have been found in the manufacturing of Boeing’s high-tech Super Sonic Transport plane.

Kaye wonders if Cooper could have been a Boeing employee or a contractor who wore a tie to work and said the public’s help is needed to discern whether that’s possible.

The FBI closed the case last year.

___

Information from: KING-TV, http://www.king5.com/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s