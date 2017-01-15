Snow in the Hills, How Come?

If you live in the hill towns in Connecticut, you likely see a completely different weather theme in the winter. Winter can start as early as September, and can last through April. Down here in the “south” (aka New Haven), we typically seen plain old rain, and you can see as much as a foot. In fact, there have been days where a dusting of snow turns out to be a foot of snow up in the highest elevations on the Mass/NY/CT line. So why does this happen? Well there are a few things that come into play here.

First off, the shoreline is right near the water (duh), so we can be influenced by the water sometimes. Also think about the shore in Connecticut:

Because we’re so close to water, anytime the wind is from the south, or southeast, or east, or even northeast (sometimes), we will inevitably see “less extreme” weather since water temps are warmer in the winter and colder in the summer than the air is.

Okay so that’s all stuff you already probably know about, but why do these hills get so much snow and the north central parts of our state don’t? Well it’s because of what they are…hills! Now you would think that since you’re closer to the sun, it should be warmer correct? Well even though you’re a few thousand feet closer to the sun, that makes a very tiny difference. How little? .00000046213425 percent…that’s how much closer to the sun you are. So that makes basically no difference, but in our earth atmosphere a little bit of elevation does make a big difference. 50 percent of our atmosphere is under 18,000 feet on average, so a 3,000 foot change in elevation makes a big difference. Since the air is less dense up there, there is typically less heat there too.

That small difference in elevation usually makes a big difference when snow is on the way. It can be the difference between rain at the shore, a mix inland, and a foot of snow in the hills!