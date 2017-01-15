South Windsor fire takes the lives of ten dogs

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn (WTNH) — A raging second alarm fire on Sunday left a South Windsor woman without her home and dogs.

Just four minutes after the first call came in at 7:40 p.m. the fire chief discovered a large volume of fire with flames shooting through the roof. It took the entire South Windsor Fire Department along with an additional engine company from Manchester thirty minutes to get the inferno under control and over several hours to full extinguish the fire.

The resident was not home at the time of the fire, but arrived home shortly after the fire to tell emergency responders of her 10 dogs that were trapped inside. Despite the efforts of over fifty firefighters, the dogs could not be saved in time. An investigation is currently being conducted by SWFD, the Fire Marshall’s Office, and Animal Control to identify the dogs and find the cause of the fire.

The South Windsor Fire Department thanks for the mutual aid in fighting the fire, but also expressed their condolences for the resident who lost her dogs and home.