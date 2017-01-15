What Month is it? January Thaw Continues

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

Our average highs this time of the year are 34°F to 37°F but we’re going to be seeing temps well above those number in this 8 day forecast. Another unbelievably mild stretch of weather will continue into the weekend with temperatures that may touch 50°F a couple days. However, tonight it will get pretty chilly with lows that will be in the teens to around 20. Watch for some icy spots as anything that fell to the ground yesterday or melted today will refreeze with these cold temps!

The Jet stream has retreated north into Canada which is allowing warm air to get ushered in from the south. The graphic above is from the Climate Prediction Center showing that there is roughly an 80% chance for above average temperatures over the next 10 days. Our Storm Team 8 forecast sure agrees! Below is a look at our forecast temperatures for the next 5 days

Along with the warm temperatures comes the chance for some much needed rain. 41% of the state is still in an extreme drought and there’s a good chance it gets worse before it gets better. However, there is some rain coming Tuesday into Wednesday. Rain will arrive Tuesday afternoon and as it does, it may start with some wet snowflakes in northern CT. We’re not expecting any accumulation at this time though.

Rain will be heavy at times, especially late in the evening to just after midnight. We’re expecting around an inch of rain. A few showers will be around Wednesday morning and we’ll see a lingering shower or two for the afternoon, but the steadiest rain occurs late Tuesday night into very early Wednesday morning.

