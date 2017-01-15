Woman charged in scissors killing faces arraignment

Associated Press logo By Published:
handcuffs & gavel

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death with scissors is facing a court arraignment.

Samantha Wheeler is set to be arraigned Tuesday in the section of Hartford Superior Court that handles the most serious cases. She’s charged with murder in the killing of 43-year-old Myron Sanborn in East Hartford last February.

Related: Woman charged with stabbing boyfriend to death

An arrest warrant affidavit says Wheeler told police that Sanborn stabbed himself. She said they were arguing at the Madison Inn motel and she was going to leave, but Sanborn told her he would harm himself if she left.

The affidavit says Wheeler told police Sanborn then went into the bathroom, came out with an injury a short time later and asked her to call 911.

Police say the evidence shows Sanborn’s injuries were not self-inflicted.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s