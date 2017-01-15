Woman charged in scissors killing faces arraignment

Related Coverage Woman charged with stabbing boyfriend to death

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death with scissors is facing a court arraignment.

Samantha Wheeler is set to be arraigned Tuesday in the section of Hartford Superior Court that handles the most serious cases. She’s charged with murder in the killing of 43-year-old Myron Sanborn in East Hartford last February.

An arrest warrant affidavit says Wheeler told police that Sanborn stabbed himself. She said they were arguing at the Madison Inn motel and she was going to leave, but Sanborn told her he would harm himself if she left.

The affidavit says Wheeler told police Sanborn then went into the bathroom, came out with an injury a short time later and asked her to call 911.

Police say the evidence shows Sanborn’s injuries were not self-inflicted.

