NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The American Red Cross in Connecticut will be handing out free smoke alarms Monday.

Officials say it is a part of the organization’s home fire campaign. They say the campaign is designed to cut down on the number of house fire deaths and injuries.

The Red Cross says they will also install the smoke alarms for free to families who would like it. The American Red Cross will hand out smoke alarms from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 200 Wintergreen Avenue in New Haven.