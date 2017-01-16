Cruisin’ Connecticut – Creepy Creations at Tyler Green FX Studio in Litchfield

By Published:
tyler-green-fx-studio-litchfield-ct

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to Litchfield, home of Tyler Green FX Studio.

On top of his busy schedule crafting monsters, special FX makeup artist, Tyler Green is part of Syfy’s “Faceoff” All-Stars, competing against show winners from previous seasons.

With his success on the show, Green has made it his mission to inspire the next generation of artists and sci fi enthusiasts by opening the studio, offering classes for people of all ages.

I do everything from sculpting, molding, and casting to actual prosthetic application whether you’re a beginner or an advanced artist, this is just your opportunity here to come and learn the craft. Life casting you get your actual face molded and casted.

Green has launched his own makeup brush organizer called Wonderband Systems.

So what’s the most bizarre item people put in their Wonderband:

Someone who bought it in Canada is using it to hold her tools for fondant sculpting for her bakery.

The studio also serves home for other artists like costume designer Ebony Amber who launched her ‘CHUNK‘ jewelry line there.

Speaking of chunk, students can learn how to create prosthetic bite marks. I have to say, it tickled a bit.

If you’re interested in taking one of Green’s FX classes, visit his website. You can check out season 11 of “Faceoff” on Syfy on January 24th at 9pm.

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s