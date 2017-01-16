Cruisin’ Connecticut – Creepy Creations at Tyler Green FX Studio in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to Litchfield, home of Tyler Green FX Studio.

On top of his busy schedule crafting monsters, special FX makeup artist, Tyler Green is part of Syfy’s “Faceoff” All-Stars, competing against show winners from previous seasons.

With his success on the show, Green has made it his mission to inspire the next generation of artists and sci fi enthusiasts by opening the studio, offering classes for people of all ages.

I do everything from sculpting, molding, and casting to actual prosthetic application whether you’re a beginner or an advanced artist, this is just your opportunity here to come and learn the craft. Life casting you get your actual face molded and casted.

Green has launched his own makeup brush organizer called Wonderband Systems.

So what’s the most bizarre item people put in their Wonderband:

Someone who bought it in Canada is using it to hold her tools for fondant sculpting for her bakery.

The studio also serves home for other artists like costume designer Ebony Amber who launched her ‘CHUNK‘ jewelry line there.

Speaking of chunk, students can learn how to create prosthetic bite marks. I have to say, it tickled a bit.

If you’re interested in taking one of Green’s FX classes, visit his website. You can check out season 11 of “Faceoff” on Syfy on January 24th at 9pm.

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer