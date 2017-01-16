CT’s first “Cold Brew Coffee Company” bottled in Meriden

(WTNH)–How do you take your coffee, hot or cold?

If you said cold, you’re in for a treat. On this edition of “Nyberg,” we bring you Connecticut’s first cold brew coffee company, in fact, that’s the name of the business. This is the brainchild of Gary Riccini of Cheshire, who started serving up his organic brand of caffeine in April of last year. He’s bottling his product in Meriden, and soon, cold brew tea is coming, too.

Riccini is busy trying to get his product everywhere, all over the state and beyond. To find out more about the Cold Brew Coffee Company, visit their website here.

Watch the full interview above.

