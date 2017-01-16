Events to celebrate Martin Luther King Day in New Haven

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
- FILE - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of people are celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday.

The New Haven Museum will host storytelling and other activities as a part of the Yale Peabody Museum’s 21st Annual “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s Legacy of Environmental and Social Justice.” The free event is from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The New Haven Museum is located at 170 Whitney Avenue.

Also happening today is the 7th Annual MLK Day Concert with “Music Haven” and St. Luke’s Steel Band in New Haven. Senator Chris Murphy will deliver an opening speech. The event is free and begins at 2 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on 111 Whalley Avenue.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s