Events to celebrate Martin Luther King Day in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of people are celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday.

The New Haven Museum will host storytelling and other activities as a part of the Yale Peabody Museum’s 21st Annual “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s Legacy of Environmental and Social Justice.” The free event is from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The New Haven Museum is located at 170 Whitney Avenue.

Also happening today is the 7th Annual MLK Day Concert with “Music Haven” and St. Luke’s Steel Band in New Haven. Senator Chris Murphy will deliver an opening speech. The event is free and begins at 2 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on 111 Whalley Avenue.