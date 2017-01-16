Fairfield police arrest four in string of car break-ins and thefts

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Fairfield Police have arrested one man and three teenagers who they call gang members in connection with a string of car break-ins and thefts. Early Monday Morning, a Fairfield officer was on patrol after a series of several car thefts and burglaries near Southport and Westport.

The officer saw a car parked along Pease avenue with the lights on. When the officer walked up to the car, four people jumped out and ran into the woods. Three police dogs were used to track the suspects. Police arrested James Harris, 18, and three juveniles. They say the car they were in was stolen, and charged them with Larceny and Interfering with an Officer. Fairfield Police say the four are associated with the Starrblock Gang out of New Haven and are suspected of a string of car break-ins in Fairfield County.

