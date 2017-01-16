Final preparations underway for Presidential Inauguration

WASHINGTON (WTNH) — The final preparations are underway for the Presidential Inauguration. Dress rehearsals are being being done for the parade that will take place on Friday after Donald Trump becomes the 45th President of the United States. President- Elect Donald Trump and Vice President-Elect Mike Pence will travel down Pennysylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House. Officials say the parade will feature ceremonial military regiments, citizens’ groups, and marching bands and floats.

The Inaugural Parade dates back to the very first inauguration when George Washington took oath of office in 1789.