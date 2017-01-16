Final preparations underway for Presidential Inauguration

By Published: Updated:
President-elect Donald Trump pauses to talk to media as he walks with Vice President-elect Mike Pence to board his motorcade vehicle at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, to go back to his residence on the grounds for a break in meetings. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President-elect Donald Trump pauses to talk to media as he walks with Vice President-elect Mike Pence to board his motorcade vehicle at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, to go back to his residence on the grounds for a break in meetings. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (WTNH) — The final preparations are underway for the Presidential Inauguration. Dress rehearsals are being being done for the parade that will take place on Friday after Donald Trump becomes the 45th President of the United States. President- Elect Donald Trump and Vice President-Elect Mike Pence will travel down Pennysylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House. Officials say the parade will feature ceremonial military regiments, citizens’ groups, and marching bands and floats.

The Inaugural Parade dates back to the very first inauguration when George Washington took oath of office in 1789.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s