Firefighters respond to small fire at UConn Storrs

By Published:
uconn

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn Fire Department says they responded to reports of a fire on the UConn Storrs Campus Monday around noon.

They say it happened in the Ryan Refectory Building. According to the school, the Ryan Refectory Building is an office building.

Officials at UConn said the fire was small and was put out quickly. They also said there weren’t many people in the building when it happened due to the holiday.

According to UConn, nobody was injured in the fire. It is unclear if there was damage to the building.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s