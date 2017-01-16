Firefighters respond to small fire at UConn Storrs

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn Fire Department says they responded to reports of a fire on the UConn Storrs Campus Monday around noon.

They say it happened in the Ryan Refectory Building. According to the school, the Ryan Refectory Building is an office building.

Officials at UConn said the fire was small and was put out quickly. They also said there weren’t many people in the building when it happened due to the holiday.

According to UConn, nobody was injured in the fire. It is unclear if there was damage to the building.