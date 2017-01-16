Former classmate of Sterling teen to face murder charges

STERLING, Conn. (WTNH) — A former classmate of the Sterling teenager, Todd Allen, remains in jail this morning on $1,000,000 bond as he prepares to head to court this week to face murder charges.

Police say 19-year-old Kevin Weismore took them to Allen’s body on Friday afternoon. According to police, Weismore told officers he stabbed Allen several times after Allen pulled a gun on him. Weismore says the two met that day so Allen could buy marijuana.

Weismore is facing murder charges and tampering with evidence charges.

According to officials, Weismore is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.